By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 13:02

Reggaeton in Marbella Photo: RBF

Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) is returning for the 3rd consecutive time to Marbella over the weekend of July 6 and 7.

It’s a unique experience that combines an exceptional atmosphere with concerts by the world’s top artists that will form the biggest lineup in history and a host of complementary activities. The full line up will be announced soon but, in the meantime, you can secure your place already as tickets are on sale from the RBF website (details below).

The RBF party weekend is designed for the whole family: water attractions, and parades, dance, zumba and self-defence classes. In its various spaces it also offers chill out areas, food trucks, beauty, make-up and hairdressing workshops, a street market with stands of small local businesses. All this has made it in its short history, one of the most popular and best valued festivals in Spain.

It is also the most important urban music event in Europe and the music festival that sells the most tickets in Spain, with up to 600,000 people expected to attend this year.

RBF takes place in the most important tourist destinations of Spain and Marbella joined this great reggaeton family two years ago. A family that carefully defends values such as sustainability, safety, respect for the environment and neighbours, the promotion of local commerce, social awareness and the fight against any kind of abuse against women with strict protocols.

The concerts can be enjoyed at the Finca de la Caridad, a large event space of over 80,000 square metreslocated in San Pedro de Alcantara. Don’tmiss the date that will bring together the world’s biggest reggaeton lovers and top artists, specially chosen for the occasion.

Get updates on who’s appearing at the RBF website where you can also buy your tickets in advance. https://reggaetonbeachfestival.com/es/festivales/summer/marbella