Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 14:45
Kenneth Godfrey
Photo: Casares Town Hall
The Casares Department of Culture kicks off the activities of 2024 with an exhibition “Still Life – a genre full of life”.
The exhibition includes 13 works created by artist Kenneth Godfrey over the 37 years he has lived in Casares. These are still lifes, which is Kenneth’s favourite genre, and under the title “Still Life – a genre full of life” he alludes to the fact that, “the objects being the protagonists of the works, the still life genre is very much alive”.
The exhibition can be visited from January 22 to 26 from 4pm to 8 p.m. in the Casares Plenary Hall, in the building on Calle Camachas. During the exhibition, calendars of 2024 will be available to give away to those attending, edited by the Town Hall with images of the 13 works on display.
The Department of Culture is organising an inauguration on Monday, January 22 at 5pm, which will be attended by the artist Kenneth Godfrey himself.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
