Supermarket special offer for first-time buyers

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 18:10

Online grocery shopping. Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

WITH the cost of groceries a major concern for many, it’s good to know where one can make savings here and there.

In a competitive market where supermarkets are constantly trying to tempt new customers, one Spanish supermarket has stepped up their game and launched a new offer for 2024.

As of January 2024, Dia, the prominent supermarket chain in Spain has introduced an irresistible offer for new online customers. Known for its affordable pricing, Dia has now added an enticing €20 discount for first-time online shoppers.

Great online offer

The promotion is a temporary, month-long opportunity for consumers to experience Dia’s online shopping platform.

To benefit from the €20 saving, customers must make an initial purchase exceeding €90. However, it’s noteworthy that free shipping requires a minimum spend of €100. This discount is automatically applied at checkout for those holding a Dia membership card.

With over 40 years of presence in Spain, Dia has established itself as a key player in the supermarket sector. Renowned for its cost-effective pricing and high-quality products, the supermarket has a strong customer base. The brand’s own-label products are particularly popular, offering great value for money.

A welcome gesture for 2024

As online shopping continues to gain popularity, such offers are a strategic move to attract new customers and showcase the convenience and efficiency of Dia’s digital platform.

Dia supermarkets are not only celebrating over four decades of service but also embracing the future with innovative strategies. Their latest offer is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity in their hopes to appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Hopefully, this move will set a new standard in the industry, and encourage other supermarket chains to follow suit.