The Almeria rat case debate

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 11:08

A rat race against time? Credit: Shutterstock/295110965

During the famous Kings’ parade on January 5 in Almeria centre, some unexpected guests made an appearance within the crowd.

Causing quite a stir, a group of rats were suddenly seen to be roaming freely along the Paseo de Almeria, near the Cervantes Theatre, perhaps just enjoying the parade?

However, this incident caused the City Council to promptly announce a reinforcement in the treatment against these rodents in the city and surrounding areas.

It was not the first time that the presence of rats has been reported in the Almeria region. During the summer of 2023 there reports of an influx of the creatures in Mojacar, and other areas, including Vera and Albox have had sporadic incidents during the past few years. One expert from Almeria expressed that this was quite normal, stating: “now is the season of rodents and there is a huge population underground. It is the mating time of rodents, in their ‘dance’ they go one after the other and they lose track of where they are and appear in the middle of the street.”

Many residents have reacted in horror and disgust at this festive sighting of rats, with many commenting on social media that the rats should be “killed in numbers using any method possible”, Gloria Garcia from Huercal-Overa even declared that she “kills them myself on sight”. However, others have come forward to express their concern and empathy for the creatures.

Euro Weekly News spoke to resident of Mojacar, Stuart Rowe, who said that thinks people should leave them be. “Why are humans obsessed with thinking this world is just for them? What gives us any more right to be here than the rats? If people are so bothered they should try keeping their rubbish better and stop littering the streets, leave the poor rats alone”.

So, are they dangerous? Well, they are carriers of numerous diseases such as rabies, plague or typhus, among others, and although unlikely to attack unprovoked, when cornered they can be quite a wild and fierce animal.

The answer to the rat population of Almeria is clearly not a simple nor straightforward one, and with some residents empathising with the creatures whilst others sharpen their pitchforks, it is clear that the region continues to be divided.