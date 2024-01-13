Australians injured in Toix climbing accident

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 13 Jan 2024 • 21:48
FIRST AID: Medics and firefighters help injured Australians
Photo credit; Bomberos Diputacion de Alicante
Two young Australians on a climbing excursion in Calpe were injured in the Toix mountain area.
They had set out accompanied by instructors in a group of 19 young people, aged between 18 and 20, on January 12 but soon after starting the climb at 10.30am they fell 20 metres, their fall broken after they became wedged by rocks.
Alerted by the emergency services, mountain rescue experts from the Alicante Fire Service reached the two youths on foot while a medical team was flown in by helicopter. Once immobilised they were taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance but although both had multiple injuries to the head, shoulders and neck, it was immediately obvious that one of the young men was more seriously injured than the other.
The former was flown in an air ambulance to the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa while his companion, whose condition was less grave, was taken by road to the Marina Alta hospital in Denia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.