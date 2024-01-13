Australians injured in Toix climbing accident

By Linda Hall • Updated: 13 Jan 2024 • 21:48

FIRST AID: Medics and firefighters help injured Australians Photo credit; Bomberos Diputacion de Alicante

Two young Australians on a climbing excursion in Calpe were injured in the Toix mountain area.

They had set out accompanied by instructors in a group of 19 young people, aged between 18 and 20, on January 12 but soon after starting the climb at 10.30am they fell 20 metres, their fall broken after they became wedged by rocks.

Alerted by the emergency services, mountain rescue experts from the Alicante Fire Service reached the two youths on foot while a medical team was flown in by helicopter. Once immobilised they were taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance but although both had multiple injuries to the head, shoulders and neck, it was immediately obvious that one of the young men was more seriously injured than the other.

The former was flown in an air ambulance to the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa while his companion, whose condition was less grave, was taken by road to the Marina Alta hospital in Denia.