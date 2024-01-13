Barry White tribute in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 14:56

Barry White tribute Photo: Facebook / David Largie

Dave Largie’s tribute to Barry White is a show not to be missed and El Oceano Restaurant has just confirmed the next upcoming show featuring a journey through classic hits, brought to life by the unbeatable David Largie, whose soulful crooning and smooth mannerisms perfectly encapsulate the legendary singer!

The Walrus of Love returns to El Oceano on Easter Monday, April 1 with tickets available now for €55 per person including a 3-couse table d’hóte menu. See the website for more information or to book a table

Dave Largie’s tribute to Barry White is a night not to be missed! All the classic Barry White tunes you know, plus many more! A sensational show incorporating the classic hits of the legend that is Barry White, accompanied by a stunning three course menu from El Oceano.

With the velvety smooth tones synonymous with “The Walrus”, David has spent years entertaining audiences around the world with his ‘Soul, Motown & Reggae Show’ and is recognised as one of Europe’s most engaging performers.

His musical love of all things Barry White is evident in this unmissable performance which combines all the charisma, charm and passion you would associate with the man himself.

Suitable for any audience The Barry White Tribute Show is a pure celebration of classic songs including: ‘Can’t get enough of your love’, ‘Just the way you are’, and everyone’s favourite ‘My first, my last’. My Everything’.

David Largie has quickly become known as one of the most authentic tributes in the game. There are very few performers blessed with the talent, charisma and experience to pay tribute to such a huge personality. David has a unique gift for entertaining, engaging and making audiences feel special and it is this that has allowed him to do justice to the much loved and sadly missed legend that is Barry White.