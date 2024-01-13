Charities unite for Camposol open day – join the cause!

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 7:00
A day of compassion and community
Image: Shutterstock/ wavebreakmedia
A collaborative effort from Camposol’s charity organisations promises an enriching day for residents. On January 24, from 11 am to 2 pm, The Diner and Bar in Camposol Sector B will host a charity and recruitment day featuring, MABS Mazarron, Age Concern, Forget Me Not, F.A.S.T, and the Royal British Legion.
The event aims to bolster their ranks and invites locals to consider volunteering. Opportunities range from general volunteering and driving to events coordination and befriending services. The charities also welcome material support and donations.
This open day offers a chance to meet these charitable forces that provide essential care and support to Mazarron, Camposol, and neighbouring areas. Whether you can spare a couple of hours daily, weekly, or monthly, your contribution is invaluable. Interested individuals are encouraged to drop by The Diner, explore various volunteering options, and discover how they can make a positive impact.
For additional details, contact 634 344589 or reach out directly to the participating charities. Join the cause, and together, let’s make a difference in our community!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
