By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 14:36

Requiem, Circus of Horrors final symphony Photo: circodeloshorrores.com

El Circo de los Horrores (Circus of Horrors) is preparing its sixth instalment, ‘Requiem, Final Symphony’, a journey into the past with a glimpse of the present and leaving the future in new hands. Its world premiere was on September 6, in Alicante, and it has been performed in various Spanish cities before beginning its international tour where more than 3,000,000 spectators have seen the shows.

Now it is coming to Malaga from Wednesday, January 24 to Sunday, February 11 at the Malaga fairgrounds. Shows are on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm; on Fridays at 9.45 pm; on Saturdays at 6.30pm and 9.45pm and on Sundays at 5pm and 8.15pm. Tickets are available online from the website: circodeloshorrores.com

This is my last performance

This sixth instalment marks the departure from the stage of Suso Silva, creator and master of ceremonies of Circo de los Horrores, after almost 20 years on stage and with his successful performances that have been enjoyed by more than three and a half million spectators in different countries. “This is my last parody, my last performance…and I’m leaving full inside and naked on the outside”.

‘Requiem, Final Symphony’ takes us back and rediscovers those ancient places that have shaped in time this delirious universe of the Circus of Horrors, to that lost and at the same time fun cemetery or perhaps to the apocalyptic world in extinction or perhaps to the wild and sensual cursed cabaret and its depraved bacchanals.

Suso Silva introduces us to those who have been his different alter egos in the Circus of Horrors, as Suso Clown, the main character who creates, builds and develops through his scripts and his old typewriter the delirious universe of the Circus of Horrors.

The dark side

From this dark clown emerge other more terrible characters who delve into the essence, memories, fears and ghosts of the Circus of Horrors: Nosferatu, father of all the beasts of the underworld and master of ceremonies of the Circus of Horrors represents all the fears of the human being and uses humour and terror to capture, seduce and transport the spectator to the darkest corners of the Circus; The King of Fools, degenerate, witty and maliciously funny, his delusions, visions and madness make up the personality of this character who feels himself king of the Madhouse of Horrors; and Lucifer, the most vicious and hooligan devil, who trades with the souls of mortals in exchange for fame and power, and seduces them to go to the dark side.

Suso Silva, winner of the 2003 National Circus Prize, awarded by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport, fuses theatre, contemporary circus and cabaret like no other, in shows charged with equal parts terror and humour.

Circus of Horrors was born in 2006 with the commitment to conceive an original, different, innovative circus show with a clear purpose: that young audiences would recover the interest they had had as children in the circus. A show that brings a breath of fresh air to the Spanish circus scene.