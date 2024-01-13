Finance Extra for the UK And Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 10:30

TAXPAYER-FUNDED: UK student loans set to rise to an annual £10 billion (€11.6 billion

On loan Student loans funded by the taxpayer will rise to an annual £10 billion (€11.6 billion) owing to higher interest rates, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said. The loans, which graduates do not repay until they earn more than £25,000 (€29,036) a year, are written off if still outstanding after 40 years.

Repsol stake JP Morgan, which acquired a 5.3 per cent holding in Repsol, now has the Spanish oil company’s second-largest stake after Blackrock’s 5.47 per cent. JP Morgan’s announcement follows on from the exit of Norges Bank, which manages Norway’s sovereign fund and sold its 5 per cent holding in late 2023.

Slimmer figures Deutsche Bank economists predicted that UK price rises would experience a sharp descent from November’s 3.9 per cent. The experts saw inflation dropping “a little below 2 per cent in April and May” and averaging 2.5 per cent throughout 2024 compared with their earlier 2.7 per cent forecast.

New face Food Delivery Brands named Rafael Herrero as Telepizza’s new chief executive following the September 2023 resignation of his predecessor, Jacobo Caller. Herrero arrives at Telepizza from the Zena Group which owns the Foster’s Hollywood and Gino’s fast-food chains in Spain and Portugal.

Asthma deal GlaxoSimithKline (GSK) will buy Anglo-American asthma drug maker Aiolos Bio for more than £1 billion (€1.16 billion) as it expands it respiratory diseases range. British GSK will pay around £800 million (€929 million) upfront plus £300 million (€348.4) million) once regulatory milestones are reached.