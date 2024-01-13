Foreign teams train in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 8:33

Foreign teams trying in Torremolinos Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Sports tourism has made a strong start in 2024 in Torremolinos. More than 500 sportsmen and women will arrive throughout the first month of the year in the town to train in the municipal sports facilities. Specifically, 13 football teams and 3 swimming teams will be the first foreign teams to train in the town’s sports facilities in the new year.

Most of the foreign visitors are football players from the Netherlands and Switzerland, who are taking advantage of the winter break in their respective competitions to travel and carry out training in milder weather.

Among the teams that have already passed through the town during the first days of January, FC Dordrecht from the Dutch 2nd division, for example, have chosen the El Pozuelo municipal stadium to prepare for their return to competition. Berkel Women, from the Dutch women’s first division, have also been training at the municipal sports facilities.

Swimming is the other sporting discipline that will be present, specifically in the indoor pool where 3 teams will hold training sessions, including the swimming team from Cardiff Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom and the team from the University of Limerick in Ireland.

In 2023, sports tourism generated an economic impact in Torremolinos of more than €3 million. In total, 3,065 athletes passed through the sports facilities of the municipality, contributing with their stay to the deseasonalisation of the town.