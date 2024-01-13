Getting to know you in Alfaz del Pi

By Linda Hall •
ALFAZ’S International Residents department has commenced its 2024 round of meetings with foreign residents’ associations.
“These monthly meetings enable us to announce town hall activities and give local groups and associations the chance to air concerns as well as describe their upcoming plans and projects,” International Residents councillor Martine Mertens said. “That means we can collaborate and coordinate between us.”
Mertens, who heads the Pangea Office which assists the integration of non-Spanish and Spanish residents, was accompanied by Patrick de Meirsman, councillor for Relations with Residents Associations and Clubs.
The two councillors also announced this year’s workshops which are directed at all Alfaz residents, regardless of nationality.
They are held each Monday between 9.30am and 11am at the Pangea office in Centro Mas Social in Albir.
“We shall be focusing on a different activity each week,” Mertens said. “These range from outings to visit emblematic Alfaz spots to healthy cuisine, yoga, Zumba and computers. They are all in Spanish so that people from other countries can practise the language.”
The workshops are open to all residents registered on the Alfaz Padron, but places are limited.
