Love: sustainably motivated

Valentine's Day Artisan Fayre
“The Earth is what we all have in common.” said Wendell Berry, American novelist, poet, essayist and environmental activist.
Please celebrate and support Eco Lilies inaugural Valentine’s Artisan Fayre to be held at the Greenhouse Restaurant, Dona Julia Golf, Costa Casares on Wednesday, February 7. It will start at 11am and continue to 4.30pm.
The organisers would like to use the occasion to say Happy Valentine’s Day to the earth and give our planet love on this very special day. In honour of this they will be forgoing plastic overseas sourced goods and over used symbols. Fair Trade, organic, locally grown, recycled, hand crafted, and hand gifted, this is their mantra.
Expect to find a stunning and eclectic array of produce, art, gifts, upcycled sculpture, jewellery and floristry. Please visit and pay homage to our beautiful earth by supporting these amazing and talented home grown artists.
