Malaga Carnival: the first big party of the year

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 13 Jan 2024 • 14:22

Carnival 2023 Photos: Carneval de Malaga official website

Malaga carnival is one of the fun highlights of the year, and in 2024, carnival fans don’t have long to wait. Carnival events in Malaga start on Saturday, February 3 and run until Sunday, February 11.

Málaga tends to go over the top with every event and Málaga Carnival is no exception. Preparations for the carnival start with the carnival lights, added to the Christmas lights in Calle Larios, a harlequin is put in place under the Marqués de Larios statue and a giant stage is erected in Plaza de la Constitución.

Málaga Carnival starts with the selection of the god and goddess of the carnival. You can expect children’s parties, music, dancing, street food in abundance, parades, concerts, a ‘Battle of the Flowers’, and, finally, a boquerone (anchovy) festival in Plaza de la Constitución. The carnival ends with a giant boquerone being paraded through the city to La Malaqueta beach, where it takes centre place on a huge bonfire. A symbolic end of Carnival and the beginning of Lent.

The build up

The Carnival contest in Malaga (COAC) is another of the great events and attractions of this festivity. The COAC of Malaga is held at the Teatro ESAD Malaga, theatre of the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático, and at the Teatro Cervantes. For 2024, a total of 43 groups will be present on the stages of these theatres.

Carnival lovers will be able to buy tickets for each of the six preliminary sessions of the competition whichwill take place from Sunday, January 21 to Friday, January 26 at the ESAD starting at 8pm. Tickets can be bought from this website.

The semi-finals of the Malaga Carnival 2024 are scheduled for January 28, 29, 30 and 31. The groups that manage to advance in the competition will perform on the stage of the Teatro Cervantes.

Like the semi-finals, the Final of the Malaga Carnival 2024 will also take place at the Cervantes Theatre. The gala that every carnival lover is waiting for is scheduled for Friday, February 2.

The parades

Once the preliminaries are over the carnival proper begins on Saturday, February 3 with the grand opening at 8pm and the selection of the carnival Gods and Goddesses.

On Sunday, February 4 there is a children’s carnival from midday in Plaza de la Constitución. The carnival parade starts in Pasillo de Santo Domingo and the floats accompanied by lots of people in fancy dress make their way through the historic centre to Plaza de la Merced starting at around 5.30pm.

Friday, February 9 sees a Drag Queen Contest from 9pm in Plaza de la Constitución where Malaga drag queens compete for the title of Queen of Malaga carnival.

On Saturday, February 10 there is a childrens’ Fancy Dress Competition from midday in Plaza de la Constitución followed by the Battle of the Flowers – a brightly coloured parade with confetti and streamers – from 6pm in Calle Larios. And in the evening, there is an 80s Fancy Dress Competition from 9pm with live music and entertainment.

Sunday, February 11 is the date for the Gods’ and Goddess’ Carnival Parade; from Plaza de la Constitución, along Calle Especería, Calle Nueva, Calle Puerta del Mar, Calle Martínez, up Calle Marqués de Larios back to Plaza de la Constitución starting at midday.

And finally, there is the Gran Boqueroná – a culinary highlight during Malaga carnival. Get your free portion of fried anchovies at Plaza de la Constitución from 1pm and follow the parade starting in Calle Larios and ending on the beach of La Malagueta. The boquerón parade consists of a mock funeral procession with pallbearers carrying a large model of an anchovy whose end comes on a huge bonfire on the beach.

And that’s it all over! The Malaga Carnival is one of those moments when joy, colour and tradition merge to create an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike. Don’t miss it.