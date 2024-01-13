Malaga grants most residence permits to foreigners in Andalucia

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 18:33

Ukrainian passports against Spanish flag. Credit: Anton27/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered which Spanish region welcomes the most foreigners? Statistics show that in 2022 Malaga emerged as the top province in Andalucia for granting residence permits to non-nationals.

Recent information from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration released data showing that Malaga approved 57,407 residence permits in 2022. This achievement positions the Costa del Sol at the forefront in the regional rankings.

Andalucia’s regional overview

The figures revealed a diverse regional landscape. Almeria followed with 30,096 permits, while Huelva and Sevilla granted 24,658 and nearly 15,000, respectively.

The list continued with Granada at 14,394, Cadiz with 12,000, Cordoba nearly reaching 4,500, and Jaen close to 4,000.

These numbers contributed to a total of 123,574 permits across Andalucia, underlining its role as one of the autonomous communities with the highest number of residence approvals in Spain.

Notable growth in the Valencian Community

The Valencian Community witnessed the most significant annual growth, at 96 per cent. In 2022, it approved an additional 55,805 permits compared to 2021, with 42,250 (76 per cent) granted to Ukrainian nationals.

Residence permits encompassed various categories, including beneficiaries of the EU Free Movement regime, the Withdrawal Agreement between Spain and the United Kingdom, and those under the immigration regime, including business and talent-related documents.

It also included those under international protection and stateless persons, notably including Ukrainians under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Malaga’s national standing

When compared nationally, Malaga ranked fifth in Spain for the most residence permits granted. Madrid led with 191,496, followed by Barcelona, Alicante, and Valencia with 181,018, 76,591, and 62,230 respectively.

Analysing Malaga’s data by age and gender, it was found that between ages 0 and 15, 5,875 documents were authorised for males and 5,500 for females. In the 16 to 64 age bracket, 18,532 permits were issued to men and 23,228 to women. The over-65 category comprised 1,951 men and 2,353 women.

Residence authorisations on the rise

In 2022, Spain granted a total of 793,067 residence authorisations under the immigration regime, marking a 57 per cent increase from 2021. Initial type authorisations accounted for 62 per cent of the total, showing a 114 per cent increase within a year.

Among the fifteen nationalities receiving the most authorizations, Ukrainians saw the most significant increase, at 1,255 per cent, largely due to the new authorizations under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Peruvians (82 per cent) and Colombians (70 per cent) followed. The Chinese group showed the smallest increase at 4 per cent. The average age of those receiving residence authorization in 2022 was 31, with Pakistanis being the youngest group at an average age of 26, and Peruvians the oldest at 37.