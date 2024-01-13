Man survives paragliding crash!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 23:14

A lucky escape! Credit: Shutterstock/150893516

Imagine how terrifying it would be to be up in the sky, sailing through the clouds, and then suddenly feel yourself free falling to the ground.

This was the reality for a man, aged 40, who was enjoying an afternoon of paragliding on Genoveses beach in the Almeria municipality of Nijar.

According to a press release from Emergency 112 Andalucia, ‘on Friday, January 12, at 2pm Telephone 112 received a call requesting medical assistance for a paraglider who had been injured after suffering a fall in the Genoveses beach parking lot.’

From 112, notification was immediately given to the Health Emergency Center (CES) 061, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, the Air Traffic Control Centre and the Coordination and Rescue Center, as well as the Civil Protection of Níjar.

Health sources confirmed to 112 that the injured man was evacuated to the Torrecardenas University Hospital, where, miraculously, he is expected to make a full recovery, although he has apparently suffered a possible hip fracture.