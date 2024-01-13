Renfe Adjusts AVE Schedules Between Murcia and Madrid

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 8:00

Renfe adapts AVE schedules between Murcia and Madrid Credit: L_V/shutterstock.com

In response to ongoing renovation works on the high-speed rail line connecting Madrid and Sevilla, Renfe, Spain’s national railway company, announces schedule changes affecting AVE trains between Murcia and Madrid. Starting January 15, alterations will be implemented on departure and arrival times for AVE and Intercity trains, as well as some Avant lines, across the southern and eastern regions of Spain.

Schedule Changes

Travellers on the Murcia-Madrid route can expect an additional travel time of 5 to 12 minutes, alongside shifts in departure times. Notable departure times from Murcia include 6:30 (arrival at 9:13), 10:30 (AVLO train, 10:08), 13:53 (16:38), 15:32 (19:08), and 18:52 (22:34). Return schedules from Madrid to Murcia feature departures at 6:15 (AVLO train, arrival at 9:50), 10:00 (12:45), 11:00 (14:37), 14:25 (17:52), and 19:15 (22:09).

For More Information

To check the revised schedules and purchase tickets in advance, passengers are advised to use Renfe‘s website, App, or by phone.

