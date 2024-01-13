Renfe Adjusts AVE Schedules Between Murcia and Madrid

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 8:00
Renfe adapts AVE schedules between Murcia and Madrid
Credit: L_V/shutterstock.com
In response to ongoing renovation works on the high-speed rail line connecting Madrid and Sevilla, Renfe, Spain’s national railway company, announces schedule changes affecting AVE trains between Murcia and Madrid. Starting January 15, alterations will be implemented on departure and arrival times for AVE and Intercity trains, as well as some Avant lines, across the southern and eastern regions of Spain.
Travellers on the Murcia-Madrid route can expect an additional travel time of 5 to 12 minutes, alongside shifts in departure times. Notable departure times from Murcia include 6:30 (arrival at 9:13), 10:30 (AVLO train, 10:08), 13:53 (16:38), 15:32 (19:08), and 18:52 (22:34). Return schedules from Madrid to Murcia feature departures at 6:15 (AVLO train, arrival at 9:50), 10:00 (12:45), 11:00 (14:37), 14:25 (17:52), and 19:15 (22:09).
To check the revised schedules and purchase tickets in advance, passengers are advised to use Renfe‘s website, App, or by phone.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.