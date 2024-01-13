Stabilising Finestrat’s emblematic La Penya

By Linda Hall • Updated: 13 Jan 2024 • 19:51

LA PENYA: Mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca visits Finestrat icon Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

Finestrat has big plans for the La Penya crag and the hanging Old Town houses that it supports.

It will eventually become a leisure area but the town hall must first stabilise the small plateau and, as it has been doing since 2008, reinforce the rocky ridge topped by many of Finestrat’s original homes.

That is expected to take five months to complete, explained Finestrat mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca, who recently visited La Penya accompanied by officials from the Public Works, European Funds and Town Planning departments.

La Penya was one of the Valencian Community’s most picturesque Old Quarters he said, and the town hall would continue to improve its stability in a project 70 per cent financed by the European Union’s Next Generation fund.

“Finestrat was one of the first 11 municipalities in the Valencian Community to obtain these funds, which in our case amounted to almost €3 million. Of this, €400,000 will spent on La Penya” the mayor added.

“Once finished we shall have converted one of Finestrat’s iconic tourist attractions into a totally improved and renovated public space for residents and tourists alike.”