The British love affair with Spanish cities

By John Ensor •
Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 14:11
Torre del Oro of Sevilla, Andalusia.
Credit: Marques/Shutterstock.com
Spain’s allure has once again reached pre-pandemic levels, drawing nearly 80 million visitors in 2023, a statistic that confirms its status as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations.
For many years Spain has become an irresistible holiday spot for the British. Spain’s many diverse attractions offer something special throughout the whole year. But its not just about sun, sea and sand, a recent study has revealed the UK’s top favourite cities in Spain
Part of the attraction is of course the Spanish climate. The Mediterranean and its coastal cities boast a nearly constant spring-like weather, with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, an ideal escape to sunnier climes.
The culture of living outdoors, with bustling bars and restaurants is reportedly one of the biggest draws. Additionally, Spain’s affordability, combined with excellent travel connections, makes it a preferred destination for those seeking a cost-effective holiday.
According to Spanish media, certain cities have a special place in the hearts of British tourists.
These cities represent Spain’s ability to offer a diverse range of cultural and gastronomic experiences. Far from the stereotypes of sun, sea, or party-style drunken tourism, they cater to visitors seeking to immerse themselves in Spain’s varied gastronomic and cultural experiences.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.