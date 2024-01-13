The British love affair with Spanish cities

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 14:11

Torre del Oro of Sevilla, Andalusia. Credit: Marques/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s allure has once again reached pre-pandemic levels, drawing nearly 80 million visitors in 2023, a statistic that confirms its status as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations.

For many years Spain has become an irresistible holiday spot for the British. Spain’s many diverse attractions offer something special throughout the whole year. But its not just about sun, sea and sand, a recent study has revealed the UK’s top favourite cities in Spain

Spain’s year-round appeal

Part of the attraction is of course the Spanish climate. The Mediterranean and its coastal cities boast a nearly constant spring-like weather, with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, an ideal escape to sunnier climes.

Spanish lifestyle and affordability

The culture of living outdoors, with bustling bars and restaurants is reportedly one of the biggest draws. Additionally, Spain’s affordability, combined with excellent travel connections, makes it a preferred destination for those seeking a cost-effective holiday.

UK’s favourite Spanish cities

According to Spanish media, certain cities have a special place in the hearts of British tourists.

Barcelona, renowned for its sunny disposition and cultural vibrancy comes top of the list.

Valencia, known for its year-round seaside paella, is the second favourite, offering a chance to enjoy the Mediterranean, where it is a little easier to escape the crowds.

Madrid, the heart of authentic Spanish tapas and pinchos, ranks third. The city’s charm lies in its ability to offer long, sunny walks and a vibrant street life, away from overwhelming crowds.

San Sebastian is next, the city is renowned for its exquisite pinchos and an abundance of Michelin-starred chefs. Its culinary excellence and scenic location make it a year-round destination for food enthusiasts.

Sevilla, with its rich cultural heritage and beauty, stands out as a non-traditional choice for the British. described as, a city with a tangible cultural heritage which makes it one of the most beautiful in the country.

These cities represent Spain’s ability to offer a diverse range of cultural and gastronomic experiences. Far from the stereotypes of sun, sea, or party-style drunken tourism, they cater to visitors seeking to immerse themselves in Spain’s varied gastronomic and cultural experiences.