13 Jan 2024
Exhibition in Benalmadena
Photo: Ritva Toure'
An exhibition of paintings by Finnish artist Ritva Toure’ is being held at Castillo Bil-Bil, in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena from January 31 until February 9. Ritva Toure’s colorful paintings take the viewer to eternal summer which you can see for yourselves at the exhibition which is open every day from 3pm until 6pm.
Acrylic and oil colours glow on the canvas, expressing the joy of life, faith in the future and positivity. There is no need to look for the plants, trees or faces in the paintings in nature or the environment, they are the artist’s strong emotional interpretation. Each painting has its own story.
Memories are the treasures of the tree of life, to which the name of the exhibition refers – El Arbol de los Tesoros – The Tree of Treasures. Every person’s treasure tree is different. Your thoughts create the tree of life with its treasures, its content and the brightness of its colours.
Ritva Toure’ retired in 2012 from the construction department of the Defense Administration in Finland, where she worked as a leading expert and quality manager. By education, she has a Licentiate in technology and graduated as a visual artist a year before her retirement.
Castillo Bil-Bil’s exhibition is her tenth solo exhibition and she has participated in numerous group and joint exhibitions. Ritva Toure’s exhibition ‘El Arbol de Los Tesoros’ at Castillo Bil-Bil is part of the official cultural event of the city of Benalmadena.
