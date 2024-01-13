Traditional fiesta of San Anton in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 16:41
Patron Saint of animals
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
The councillor for Festivities, Yolanda Peña, accompanied by the president of the Peña Caballista de Benalmadena, Cristóbal Palomo, has presented the traditional festival in honour of the feast of San Antonio Abad, patron saint of animals, which this year incorporates new features and a series of activities for the enjoyment of residents and visitors.
The traditional fiesta will be held on Sunday, January 21, in honour of San Antón, at the Ermita del Parque Rústico de Casablanca starting with a route on horseback to the beach. The starting point chosen for this route is the Pino Villordo. From there it will take approximately two hours to reach the beach. Palomo has encouraged all horse enthusiasts to take part in the initiative which will begin at 11am.
At 1pm, on the way back to the Ermita, the blessing of the animals will take place. Once there, there will be a large free paella and a bar for those attending, as well as live music to liven up the party. In addition, food for different animals will be brought to distribute, for those who normally come with their pets.
For more information email: apcaballistabenalmadena@hotmail.com
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
