Villajoyosa and all Spain says ‘Bless them!’

By Linda Hall • Updated: 13 Jan 2024 • 17:32

SAN ANTONIO: Last year’s fiesta in La Ermita, Villajoyosa Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Animals are blessed throughout Spain on or near January 17, in honour of San Antonio, probably more familiar to English-speakers as St Anthony the Abbot.

San Antonio came from Egypt andv according to legend gave away all of his belongings to the poor and spent long periods in the desert. Here he was supposedly accompanied only by animals and is now regarded as their patron saint.

Originally the blessing centred on farm animals but the custom has now been extended to pets and, as usual, owners will be taking them to their local church.

That includes Villajoyosa although there will be a double celebration on January 20 and 21 in the Ermita neighbourhood as the church in this outlying district is dedicated to San Antonio.

A highlight of the fiestas begins at 1pm on January 21 with a procession of horse or donkey-drawn carriages and carts through the local streets, while those taking part give out traditional anise-flavoured Rollets de Sant Antoni pastries to the public.

The procession ended, there will be hot chocolate provided by the Villajoyosa chocolatier Valor with equally traditional pumpkin fritters on sale.