Alicante joins nationwide celebration of National Police bicentenary

By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 19:18

Alicante joins the nationwide celebration of National Police bicentenary. Image: Policía Nacional / Facebook.

Alicante participated in nationwide celebrations marking the bicentenary of the creation of the National Police.

The National Police is recognised as the oldest state body among all State Security Forces and Bodies.

The commemorative event, held on January 13, drew considerable public interest as people gathered around Plaza del Mar to witness the traditional hoisting of the Spanish flag.

With the motto “Committed to you,” the event mirrored celebrations in other municipalities across the province and the entire country.

It honoured the first modern police force of a national and urban nature, acknowledging its constant reinvention to adapt to technological advancements.

Manuel Lafuente Lazaro, the provincial chief commissioner, emphasised the force’s two centuries of service to the Spanish people, highlighting their essential role in consolidating democracy.

He expressed gratitude for the society’s support and the facilities provided by the Ministry of the Interior.

In his speech, he listed the force’s main challenges, expressing pride in being part of the National Police.

Regarding the flag-raising, he stated that it represents everyone and symbolises unity.