American tourist left in tears over people in France only speaking French

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 14:14

Frustrated with the French Credit: @realphdfoodie/TikTok)

An American TikTok traveller, Angela, from San Francisco, has uploaded a video crying over the fact that the people of Lyon speak too much French.

The social media star, @RealPhDFoodie, visited Lyon on December 31 2023 and filmed various videos for her TikTok account, bringing her followers along for the ride during her ‘European travels’.

However, this trip did not turn out to be the dream that she had hoped, as due to the fact that the American tourist cannot speak French she reported that she felt ‘isolated’ during her entire time in France.

“I’m here in Lyon France, and to be honest the experience is very isolating for someone who doesn’t speak French” she told her followers on her account, as tears filled her eyes, “I would not recommend it for solo travellers”, she confirmed.

Despite wearing a beret, Angela felt that nobody in the country was interested in her or accepted her. She stated that: “People here seem very indifferent. I had no problem meeting people and socialising in Italy and Germany but in France the experience is very different”.

The TikTok girl continued to explain that, “people make you feel bad for not knowing their culture or speaking their language. I haven’t really met anybody here and I’ve been here for five or six days now. I almost feel stupid for coming here and spending money.”

Referring to her pink beret, which she was sure would do the trick, she declared: “I even bought a French hat. I’m here to learn and explore but the experience is just… I don’t really like it.”

The video has since been viewed more than six million times, and has received mixed responses. Oh mère.