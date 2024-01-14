Attention all Almeria golfers!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 21:46

Happy swinging! Credit:575003971

Golfers in Almeria are about to be in for a special treat, as a brand new golf society is soon to be open in the region.

After many many requests, Spanish retreat, ‘Casa Clara’s’ in Aljariz, Almeria, have decided to organise their own golf society.

The head of this new venture will be Tremaybe Haskey, and having run a very successful golf society for many years in the UK, this is something he is very passionate about.

Here’s a taster of what’s to come in 2024:

Play once a month

Breakfast before play

Nearest the pin prizes

Longest drive prizes

Best front 9

Best back 9

Best overall

Wooden spoon

Winner takes the trophy home for that month

A mystery round at a mystery course

End of season competition

Presentation at the end of every round

Plus much much more!

If you would like to join what is going to be the best golf society in the area, call or WhatsApp tray on +34 711060916 for more information.

Happy swinging!