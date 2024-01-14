Attention all Almeria golfers!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Credit:575003971
Golfers in Almeria are about to be in for a special treat, as a brand new golf society is soon to be open in the region.
After many many requests, Spanish retreat, ‘Casa Clara’s’ in Aljariz, Almeria, have decided to organise their own golf society.
The head of this new venture will be Tremaybe Haskey, and having run a very successful golf society for many years in the UK, this is something he is very passionate about.
Here’s a taster of what’s to come in 2024:
Play once a month
Breakfast before play
Nearest the pin prizes
Longest drive prizes
Best front 9
Best back 9
Best overall
Wooden spoon
Winner takes the trophy home for that month
A mystery round at a mystery course
End of season competition
Presentation at the end of every round
Plus much much more!
If you would like to join what is going to be the best golf society in the area, call or WhatsApp tray on +34 711060916 for more information.
Happy swinging!
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
