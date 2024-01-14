Bicentenary of Spain’s National Police

By John Smith •
Placing of the wreath in memory of the dead officers
On Saturday January 13, Spain’s National Police celebrated its Bicentenary with the raising of the Spanish flag in major cities across the country.
In Mallorca the event took place in Calle Mirador in the capital, Palma in the presence of the president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, the president of the Government, Marga Prohens, and the Government delegate in the Balearic Islands, Alfonso Rodríguez, in addition to other civil, military and police authorities.
A formal review of the massed ranks of National Police officers was undertaken by all of the special guests alongside the Chief of Police in the Balearic Islands, José Luis Santafé Arnedo.
Various speeches told the story of the activities of the force, welcomed the role being played by female officers and the importance of a strong coherent force able to protect the best interests of citizens by enforcing the law.
At the end of the ceremony, a wreath was placed under the raised flag of Spain, in honour of all of the police officers who have lost their lives whilst on active duty.
That evening, as it grew darker, the Consolat de Mar, Bellver Castle and the Balearic Parliament were bathed in blue as a further demonstration highlighting the importance of the force’s Bicentenary.
