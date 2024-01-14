Bimbo bomb in El Verger

By Linda Hall •
BIMBO: One of Spain’s leading industrial bakers
Industrial baker Bimbo announced on January 10 that it will close its El Verger factory.
The plant opened more than 50 years ago, originally producing Magdalenas Ortiz – once a household name – and currently employing 90 people to make toasted crackers and Takis crisps.
The Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) union condemned the decision, claiming that in an area which depended on tourism and where industry was practically non-existent the factory was “fundamental.”
The union explained that there was now a 30-day period in which it would “seek the best solution” for the El Verger workforce while defending their jobs and the factory’s activities.
Staff have already approved the union’s intention of planning, if necessary, a series of protests to avoid the closure.
“The personnel have made it clear that they will not make it easy and are prepared to make a stand against this process,” a CCOO communique stated.
It was hard to understand the Bimbo Group’s claims that production of the toast crackers had stalled, it continued.
“Staff have always received reassuring messages, and now they’ve taken this traumatic decision.”
