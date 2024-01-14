Boars bring problems for Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 14:39

Boars in Almeria Credit: Facebook

The infamous wild boars have once again returned to the region of Almeria, or did they never really leave?

Either way, their presence seems to be causing havoc not just on the streets, but also within the community, as residents continue to disagree on how to deal with the issue.

The fear of wild boars is becoming increasingly present in urban centres such as Mojacar, Vera and Cabo de Gata, and is generating violence towards these animals. The PACMA animal party has expressed its growing concern about the treatment of the boars in the Almeria region, as many reports of attacks from humans have surfaced.

A boar appeared recently in La Cañada that was cut in half, and Mojacar resident Sian Foster told Euro Weekly News that she “unfortunately saw one being chased and squealing big time in the campo behind Parador”.

Many residents have expressed their understanding of the negativity, stating on social media that they “cause havoc” and explaining that “unfortunately we can’t live together in harmony”. On January 12, a local school sent a petition letter to the mayor of Almeria, Maria requesting the elimination of the wild boars and arguing that “they wanted to be free children.”

However, others living here have shown a different view, urging that they “only attack if they feel threatened”. Alain Pancher who lives in Mojacar told EWN that “I saw one of these back in November on the seafront towards the Irish pub, they are not at all threatening”.

Boars have been known to attack humans, although there have been no recent reports of this in the Almeria region, and they cause costly damage to gardens and businesses. With tourism being a large source of income for the area, aggressive animals roaming the streets are not particularly inviting. However, as PACMA explains, there are more ethical methods for population control, such as the contraceptive vaccine. They call on the Andalucian Government to abandon lethal practices and adopt ethical solutions instead, simultaneously pleading with residents for the halt of further unnecessary bloodshed.