By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 9:18
Shalom at Fitifest
Photo: Facebook / Shalom Algeciras
Fitifest is back, in its 5th edition on Saturday, February 17 at Sala Trinchera in Malaga. This year again with a great line-up, and as always, all proceeds will go to end-of-life care. Buy your ticket and help support the Cudeca Hospice.
The bands performing at this great festival are: Shalom, Trifulca and Fitetú.
Shalom: after 30 years of inactivity the Algeciras Hard Rock band Shalom are back on stage. With a renewed line-up and the re-release of their successful first album ” Homonimo “, they invite fans to enjoy their excellent live show. Sebas Guerrero, Ruben J. Tamayo, original members, plus Chico Palenzuela, Koto Bermúdez, Carlos Armesto and Javier Santana, offer the audience a powerful show full of energy and good music.
Trifulca: well-known in the Malaga rock scene between 2005 and 2012, they promise, this year without fail, to return to Fitifest to perform the band’s classics.
Fitetú: their rock songs are essential to Fitifest.
Charity and rock music – a great combination – at the most rocking festival and if you can’t attend, buy your ticket row 0 to donate. Tickets are available at the website here: https://entradium.com/events/fitifest-rock-2024
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.