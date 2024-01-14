By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 9:18

Shalom at Fitifest Photo: Facebook / Shalom Algeciras

Fitifest is back, in its 5th edition on Saturday, February 17 at Sala Trinchera in Malaga. This year again with a great line-up, and as always, all proceeds will go to end-of-life care. Buy your ticket and help support the Cudeca Hospice.

The bands performing at this great festival are: Shalom, Trifulca and Fitetú.

Shalom: after 30 years of inactivity the Algeciras Hard Rock band Shalom are back on stage. With a renewed line-up and the re-release of their successful first album ” Homonimo “, they invite fans to enjoy their excellent live show. Sebas Guerrero, Ruben J. Tamayo, original members, plus Chico Palenzuela, Koto Bermúdez, Carlos Armesto and Javier Santana, offer the audience a powerful show full of energy and good music.

Trifulca: well-known in the Malaga rock scene between 2005 and 2012, they promise, this year without fail, to return to Fitifest to perform the band’s classics.

Fitetú: their rock songs are essential to Fitifest.

Charity and rock music – a great combination – at the most rocking festival and if you can’t attend, buy your ticket row 0 to donate. Tickets are available at the website here: https://entradium.com/events/fitifest-rock-2024