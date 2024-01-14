Corvera Airport: New bus service

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 21:44
Corvera Airport's New Bus Service
Image: Shutterstock/ Aeronautics
IN a bid to improve accessibility, Corvera Airport has successfully rolled out a bus service to Murcia and Cartagena every Monday and Friday. This initiative, supported by a regional government investment of €22,500, was officially launched by Fomento Minister José Manuel Pancorbo. The service caters to Volotea passengers traveling to Madrid and Barcelona, and it costs €1.85 per ticket.
The government has already covered the expenses for the two bus lines until March 25. With its implementation, Corvera aims to streamline travel options and increase passenger convenience.
The reintroduction of the bus connection aligns with Volotea’s flight schedule, specifically on Mondays and Fridays. Coordinated with flight timings, buses depart from Murcia and Cartagena bus stations to Corvera and return. This service is accessible to passengers of all airlines operating on these two key days, aligning with the airport’s busiest days. Corvera Airport continues to offer autumn and winter travel options to destinations including the UK, Ireland, Morocco, the Canary Islands, Madrid, and Barcelona. Volotea’s €2.4-million contract for flights to Madrid and Barcelona has been successfully operational since early December.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.