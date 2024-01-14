Corvera Airport: New bus service

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 21:44

IN a bid to improve accessibility, Corvera Airport has successfully rolled out a bus service to Murcia and Cartagena every Monday and Friday. This initiative, supported by a regional government investment of €22,500, was officially launched by Fomento Minister José Manuel Pancorbo. The service caters to Volotea passengers traveling to Madrid and Barcelona, and it costs €1.85 per ticket.

The government has already covered the expenses for the two bus lines until March 25. With its implementation, Corvera aims to streamline travel options and increase passenger convenience.

The reintroduction of the bus connection aligns with Volotea’s flight schedule, specifically on Mondays and Fridays. Coordinated with flight timings, buses depart from Murcia and Cartagena bus stations to Corvera and return. This service is accessible to passengers of all airlines operating on these two key days, aligning with the airport’s busiest days. Corvera Airport continues to offer autumn and winter travel options to destinations including the UK, Ireland, Morocco, the Canary Islands, Madrid, and Barcelona. Volotea’s €2.4-million contract for flights to Madrid and Barcelona has been successfully operational since early December.

