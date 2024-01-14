By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 21:27

Costa Blanca: Nordic tourism strategy tees off with focus on golf. Image: Expo Road.

The Costa Blanca Tourist Board is focusing its tourism strategy for the Nordic market on hotel and golf offers.

The promotional efforts will be showcased at the ‘Matka Nordic Travel Fair’ in Helsinki, Finland, from January 18 to 21.

The initiative aims to highlight the province’s golf and hotel accommodation products, as well as specific destinations like Guardamar del Segura, Calpe, Altea, and Alcoi.

The ‘Matka Nordic Travel Fair’ is considered the most popular and successful event in the tourism industry in northern Europe.

It provides a significant platform to showcase Alicante’s offerings and establish connections with Nordic countries, the Baltic countries, and Russia.

The fair is expected to attract over 70,000 visitors during its four days, with approximately 21,000 professionals from the travel sector and coverage from 1,200 media outlets.

The Nordic market, consisting of Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland, has a population of over 26 million inhabitants who make more than 38 million international trips annually.

During the 2022-2023 winter season, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport had 330 flights and nearly 60,000 seats connecting with Helsinki, representing more than a 77 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.