By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 11:25

Legion will be performing Photo: Facebook / Legion

Saturday, March 2 is the date chosen to celebrate the 7th edition of the Costa de Rock Fest.

As usual, the event will take place in Torremolinos at the Peña Amigos Del Arte and will feature representatives of metal and subgenres such as trash, groove and hardcore.

As a foretaste of the line-up, the organisers have already announced the presence on stage of the Catalan band Legion, pioneers of national trash, as well as the Murcian band Vendetta FM. Local bands Whiskería Tucson and AiroS will also be present.

The first tickets are on sale now for Costa Del Rock Fest from € 10,00 at https://www.wegow.com/es/conciertos/vii-costa-del-rock