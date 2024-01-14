By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 18:17

Critical progress: Alicante sees a 52% drop in life-threatening surgery waitlist. Image: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com.

The Department of Health has reported a significant reduction of 52 per cent in the number of priority 1 patients awaiting surgical intervention.

Priority 1 category includes those patients requiring surgery within 30 days due to life-threatening conditions.

The data covers the period from June to December 2023.

Overall, the waiting list for surgery in the Valencian Community has seen a decrease of 7,459 patients since June, dropping from 72,704 to 65,245 by December.

In the province of Alicante, the number of people awaiting surgery across ten hospitals has decreased from 26,525 to 22,930, marking a reduction of 3,595 patients, which represents 36 per cent of the total for the Community.

The majority of these patients (16,706) fall under the categories of Traumatology, General Surgery, and Ophthalmology.

Despite these improvements in reducing the number of patients on the waiting list, the average wait time for surgery has increased.

The current average wait time across the Valencian Community is 88 days, the same as a year ago but worse than six months ago when it stood at 79 days.

In the province of Alicante, the current average wait time is 86.4 days, compared to 73.6 six months ago.

The data also indicates a reduction of 52.44 per cent in the number of priority 1 patients waiting for surgery within the life-threatening category, dropping from 2,967 in June to 1,411 in December.

Additionally, during the same period, the number of priority 2 patients (those requiring surgery within 90 days) has decreased by 29 per cent, going from 17,214 in June to 12,217 in December.