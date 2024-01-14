Latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 23:33

The driver suffered no injuries! Credit: The driver's Facebook!

Shocking Sight

MANY residents got quite the shock last Friday, January 12 as in the centre of Mojacar a car was seen plunging into the centre of a roundabout.

Luckily the driver was not hurt and was quickly transferred to a medical centre for a checkup, but the vehicle, which was not removed for several hours, left many quite astounded!

Street Carnival

THE town of Albox will hold its annual ‘Street Carnival’ on Saturday February 3. The registration for participants will be open until January 29 and there will be more than €1,700 in prizes. The Parade will depart from Plaza San Francisco to the Auditorium where a party will be with shows, DJs and a bar.

Scooter Sanction

THE Police of Almeria have sanctioned more than 500 electric scooter riders during 2023. 567 drivers of personal mobility vehicles (VMP) were reported for non compliance with the basic traffic regulations established by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), and faced fines of up to €1,000.

Fully Booked

ALMERIA’S got talent variety show is now a fully booked event! All those who were lucky enough to get a ticket should not forget that Paws Patas will be coming around collecting the €5 per person donation during the evening. The charity asks everyone to please give generously as there will also be a raffle during the show.

Perfect Town

THE town of Vera has been named as the perfect town in Andalucia to live and work in telemarketing. The ranking comes from ‘The Huffington Post’ and mentions the many opportunities to work in telemarketing companies in the town. In addition to this, it describes the ‘beautiful scenery’ and affordable living.

Improving Albox

WORKS have begun in Albox on Calle Amigos de la Argentina to improve the pavement for better access for residents. In addition to this, action will be taken to increase the number of parking spaces on the road, improving accessibility and eliminating architectural barriers.

Classic car show

A DATE for the diaries of all car lovers and residents of Mojacar and surrounding areas: Sunday January 28.

On this date, the much loved 950 Classic and Performance Car Show will return to Almeria for a fantastic morning of beautiful vehicles, great food and a sure sea of old faces!

The show will begin at 10am and is hosted by the Cafe Bar Caribe on Mojacar Playa Paseo Mediterraneo, 325.

Plenty of food and drink will be available, as well as many photo opportunities.

For more information contact 950 391 412.

Albox Holy Week

THE people of Albox are already thinking about their Holy Week.

On Sunday, January 21, the presentation of the Holy Week 2024 announcement poster will take place in the town.

This year, the task falls into the hands of the Paso Negro Albox association, who will work closely with the local author Antonio Molina Cortes to make sure the words of worship are just as deep and passionate as the meaning behind it.

The much anticipated presentation will be held in the parish church of Santa Maria in Albox at 12pm after the Sunday Holy Mass.

Canine Contest

A FABULOUS weekend was had by the town of Antas as it hosted the second National Canine Contest of 2024.

The Era del Lugar stadium was filled to the brim over the weekend commencing January 12, where a total of 125 participants gathered in the II National Canine Competition and a total of three partridge farms were presented at the II Partridge Fair.

There were exhibitions and demonstrations of working dogs, a monographic competition for the Spanish water dog and a free course to learn how to present pets to future official competitions, led by a canine professional.

The council of Antas sent out thanks to the hunting society ‘La Union’, which installed the bar in La Era and the companies who have collaborated to carry out these events: Transportes Isabel Alonso, Transportes Jose Valero, Congelados Valero Alonso and Naranjas Jimenez.

Congratulations to all the canines and their owners.

The worth of water

THE mayor of Cuevas del Almanzora, Antonio Fernandez Liria, has asked the Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Water and Rural Development of the Junta de Andalucia for his assistance.

He has proposed that the Minister declare the network works of the public company Galasa, which supplies the municipalities of Levante and Almanzora, and which suffers annual losses of about 7.5 cubic hectometres of water due to the deterioration of said network.

The Cuevano councillor emphasised that on the one hand, that the water that is lost “is still paid for by users in their bills” and that it is valued at about €3 million annually and, on the other hand, that this loss could be used by the irrigators of the Levant, eager for water due to the drought situation they are experiencing.

The mayor of Cuevas del Almanzora has asked both the Andalusian Government and the Provincial Council to work together to declare the Galasa works of general interest and, therefore, invest in the network, as is being done in other towns of Almeria.