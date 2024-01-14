Love is in the air

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 11:51

Valentine's Day at La Sala Photo: Facebook / Mr. Maph

‘Motown Love’ takes Centre Stage this Valentine’s Day at La Sala Puerto Banus.

Love is the focus this Valentine’s Day at La Sala Puerto Banus, as the renowned venue hosts an enchanting evening of ‘Motown Love’ featuring the sensational Mr Maph Motown and Soul Show accompanied by LIVE Saxophone.

On Wednesday, February 14, La Sala Puerto Banus invites couples to immerse themselves in an unforgettable Valentine’s experience. Mr Maph, known for his appearances on The Voice, E4, Channel 4, and more, promises an evening of dining, dancing, and soulful melodies that will create the perfect atmosphere for celebrating love. He adds, “Come along to dine and dance, while soaking up the most perfect atmosphere. Listen to handpicked soul and Motown tracks to enhance your Valentine’s experience. From Let’s Stay Together all the way through to September.”

To enhance the romantic ambiance, guests will be welcomed with a glass of champagne upon arrival. The evening’s culinary delights include a sumptuous 3-course Valentine’s menu, featuring options like Chargrilled Fillet Steak with Truffle Infused Potatoes, Fresh Fillet of Sole filled with Salmon and Prawns, and La Sala by the Sea favorites such as Thai Chicken Pepper Garlic and authentic Thai Green Curry. All of this can be enjoyed with the one you love for just 65€ per person, inclusive of VAT, with no pre-order required.

There are many conflicting legends about the origin of Saint Valentine but most believe he was a Roman priest who performed weddings for soldiers forbidden to marry, because of a Roman emperor’s edict decreeing married soldiers did not make good warriors and thus young men could not marry.

This Saint Valentine wore a ring with a Cupid on it, a symbol of love, that helped soldiers recognize him. And, in a precursor to greeting cards, he handed out paper hearts to remind Christians of their love for God.Because of this legend, Saint Valentine became known as the patron saint of love.

Whatever the truth behind the legends, Valentine’s Day is sure to be special at La Sala Puerto Banus so reserve your place and make this Valentine’s Day an extraordinary celebration of love. Contact La Sala Puerto Banus at 952 814 145 or via email: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com to secure your spot for what promises to be the best Valentine’s Day in Marbella.