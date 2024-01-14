Malaga Photography

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 11:13

Free photo exhibition Photo: Colectivo Imagen

On Friday, January 19 at 12.30pm, the Exhibition “Fotografía Malagueña 2024” will be inaugurated on the Paseo Marítimo, Los Boliches, Fuengirola, (next to the roman portico).

The exhibition is a varied collection of the photographic activity that takes place in Malaga and its provincewhich follows the success of the first edition of the exhibition “Fotografía Malagueña 2022-23”.

This time 90 works by as many authors are presented, who were born, emigrated, live or work in this area. From the novice to the student; from the advanced amateur to the professional; from the solo photographer to those who work in and for associations.

The Image Collective is deeply grateful for everyone’s support for this project, including the Town Hall for making Fuengirola an open and receptive place for visual creation.

This street-exhibition format means that the works will be on display 24/7 during the 6 weeks that “Fotografía Malagueña 2024” will be on display and will finish on February 29.