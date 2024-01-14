Malaga Photography

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 11:13
Free photo exhibition
Photo: Colectivo Imagen
On Friday, January 19 at 12.30pm, the Exhibition “Fotografía Malagueña 2024” will be inaugurated on the Paseo Marítimo, Los Boliches, Fuengirola, (next to the roman portico).
The exhibition is a varied collection of the photographic activity that takes place in Malaga and its provincewhich follows the success of the first edition of the exhibition “Fotografía Malagueña 2022-23”.
This time 90 works by as many authors are presented, who were born, emigrated, live or work in this area. From the novice to the student; from the advanced amateur to the professional; from the solo photographer to those who work in and for associations.
The Image Collective is deeply grateful for everyone’s support for this project, including the Town Hall for making Fuengirola an open and receptive place for visual creation.
This street-exhibition format means that the works will be on display 24/7 during the 6 weeks that “Fotografía Malagueña 2024” will be on display and will finish on February 29.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.