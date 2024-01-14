Man dies in Benidoleig campsite blaze

By Linda Hall • Updated: 14 Jan 2024 • 16:01

BENIDOLEIG FIRE: Firefighters needed seven hours to extinguish blaze Photo credit: Bomberos Diputacion de Alicante

One person died after fire broke out in a Benidoleig campsite at 11.35pm on January 13.

A 60-year-old-man was admitted to Denia hospital with smoke inhalation while another man, aged 83, was treated on the spot for a panic attack.

The fire, which was attended by fire brigades from Denia, Benissa and Benidorm, began in a wooden building inside the campsite and took seven hours to extinguish, the Emergencies Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) announced on January 14.

Firefighters used water from two nearby swimming pools, initially to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading and later to dampen the site to prevent it from rekindling.

When the fire brigades arrived at the campsite, together with an ambulance and a Basic Life Support unit, medics were able only to confirm the death of one of the residents, whose identity was not revealed.

Benidoleig’s mayor Pedro Antonio Segui later told regional daily, Levante, that the campsite was unlicensed and occupied land that lacked planning permission for the “proliferation of homes and caravans” installed not only in Benidoleig but also neighbouring Sagra and Tormos.

“We don’t know what happened,” Segui said. “The Guardia Civil alerted me but they don’t know how the fire started.”

The mayor added that people lived all year round at the campsite although there had been no formal complaints regarding its irregular activities.