Mystery solved: Helicopter buzz over Murcia explained

14 Jan 2024
Sky-high Secrets Unveiled
RESIDENTS of Murcia, particularly in the Lorca and Mazarron area, took to social media to express concern over a helicopter’s prolonged presence in the skies. The mystery has now been unravelled as it was revealed that it was a geophysical airborne survey scheduled to take place in the Guadalentín region from January 10 to January 15.
The campaign, using the Helitem electromagnetic sensor suspended from a helicopter, conducted a geophysical exploration over the municipalities of Lorca, Mazarrón, Aguilas, and Totana. The primary objective was to investigate superficial geological features to locate anomalous concentrations of elements. These concentrations may be linked to post-orogenic volcanic activity or Neogene hydrothermal alteration.
Crucially, the Helitem sensor, hanging 35 meters above and below the helicopter, is widely used in mining, engineering, and environmental projects for soil mapping and geological structure analysis. Notably, the exploration excludes urban areas and structures, ensuring safety.
The operation obtained the necessary permits from Enaire and Aesa, with the municipality urging residents to remain calm, emphasising that the operation adheres to regulations to guarantee citizen safety and well-being.
