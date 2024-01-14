On the house: Murcia’s free bus service success

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 22:25
Murcia's Transit Triumph
Image: Shutterstock/Drazen Zigic
MURCIA’s public transport system welcomed almost a million new passengers during the 38-day period, from December 1 until January 7, when it was free of charge. The Mobility Councillor José Francisco Muñoz shared the data.
There was a remarkable 68 per cent increase in the use of buses and trams, a total of 2,416,449 passengers used Murcia’s public transport, marking an impressive rise of 977,685 when compared to the same period in 2022 and 2023.
The largest increase was noted in the buses in rural areas where a 74 per cent increase was observed. 474,577 passengers used the services during the festive period. The tram system also witnessed an increase, 385,693 new passengers used the tram, marking a 65 per cent increase.
Beyond the Roads: The Benefits of Free Public Transport
Many now hope that the Murcian government will continue this project and perhaps roll it out throughout the region. The increased use of public transport can help reduce carbon emissions and air pollution. It alleviates traffic and it can enhance the overall economic vitality of the region promoting accessibility which in turn benefits local businesses.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.