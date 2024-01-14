On the house: Murcia’s free bus service success

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 22:25

Murcia's Transit Triumph Image: Shutterstock/Drazen Zigic

MURCIA’s public transport system welcomed almost a million new passengers during the 38-day period, from December 1 until January 7, when it was free of charge. The Mobility Councillor José Francisco Muñoz shared the data.

From Trams to Buses: Murcia’s Urban Mobility Hits Record Highs

There was a remarkable 68 per cent increase in the use of buses and trams, a total of 2,416,449 passengers used Murcia’s public transport, marking an impressive rise of 977,685 when compared to the same period in 2022 and 2023.

The largest increase was noted in the buses in rural areas where a 74 per cent increase was observed. 474,577 passengers used the services during the festive period. The tram system also witnessed an increase, 385,693 new passengers used the tram, marking a 65 per cent increase.

Beyond the Roads: The Benefits of Free Public Transport

Many now hope that the Murcian government will continue this project and perhaps roll it out throughout the region. The increased use of public transport can help reduce carbon emissions and air pollution. It alleviates traffic and it can enhance the overall economic vitality of the region promoting accessibility which in turn benefits local businesses.

