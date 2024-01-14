Pedal on in Benissa

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 14 Jan 2024 • 14:23
REPAIR STATIONS: Jorge Ivars and Arturo Poquet present the new facilities
Photo credit: Benissa town hall
BENISSA cyclists can carry on pedalling after a puncture or minor snag thanks to four repair station equipped with tools.
They will find them in Cami dels Lleus, Avenida La Fustera, Casa dels Cent Vents and the Mirador dels Molins.
“We installed the repair stations in strategic locations that are most-used by mountain bikers and road cyclists,” Tourism and European Projects councillor Jorge Ivars said.
The repair posts were prompted by town hall plans for out-of-season sports tourism, explained Benissa’s mayor Arturo Poquet as he and Ivars showed the new facilities to the media.
There are also new bike parking racks in Ermita dels Lleus, Cala Baladrar, Cala Advocat, and the Casa dels Cent Vents as well outside the Collado swimming pool. More are located outside the town hall, the Centro de Excelencia, the Tram station, Plaza Germans Ivars and Plaza Dolores Piera.
The town intends to become a favourite destination for cycling aficionados and professionals, Poquet continued, as set out in Benissa’s Sustainable Tourism programme financed with €4.25 million received from the EU’s Next Generation Fund.
