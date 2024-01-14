Plastic pellets litter Marina Alta beaches

By Linda Hall •
MERMAIDS’ TEARS: Collected from the beaches of Denia and Javea
Photo credit: Cultura Sostenible
Plastic microbeads like those polluting the coast in Galicia are already present in Denia and Javea.
The minute pellets are scattered over the beaches in both towns, members of Denia’s Cultura Sostenible association said, and they tended to arrive in greater numbers during periods of heavy seas or when higher tides were higher than usual.
They fell from container ships in the Mediterranean some years again, the association maintained, and had been in Denia and Javea for a long time “although nobody had noticed.”
The volunteers pick up the pellets that they call “mermaids’ tears” along with cigarette ends, they added. It is an arduous task as the microplastics stick to the discarded filter tips as well as the Posidonia seaweed that washes onto the beaches.
They have now traced pictures including Van Gogh, Dali and Frieda Kahlo on the sand, adding pellets to depict tears on their faces. Politicians are there too, but without the tears.
“What we want from them is commitment and for them to take very seriously the spread of debris and plastics in the sea,” the Cultura Sostenible members said.
