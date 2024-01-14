Protecting Denia’s drystone heritage

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 14 Jan 2024 • 17:11
DENIA: A regional subsidy will fund repairs to terracing below the castle
Photo credit: Denia town hall
Denia’s Ethnological Museum has applied for a €9,998 subsidy from a Generalitat initiative to protect the region’s drystone architecture.
If granted, the money will be used on third phase of restoring the drystone terracing below Denia Castle which is now classed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).
During the first round of these grants in 2018, the town hall was able to restore two sections of the terraces and continued the project with another subsidy in 2023, repairing a further 11 walls in three more sections.
Once this year’s grant has arrived and work on the sixth and final section is finished, a large part of the rehabilitation project will have been completed on the terraces below the Castle’s southern ramparts.
Denia’s Ethnological Museum has wide experience in investigating and publicising drystone architecture and terracing in particular, the town hall said. This includes a programme directed at recovering traditional techniques that will ensure the survival of an art practised by the area’s stone masons and master builders.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
