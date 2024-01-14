Romantic La Cala

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 14 Jan 2024 • 11:43

Olivia's on Valentine's Day Photo: Tony Roberts

Indulge in a romantic Valentine’s Day at Olivia’s La Cala, the culinary heart of La Cala de Mijas.

Choose from a lunch set menu at €40 per person with Carm Piano or a €55 per person dinner while Tony Roberts fills the evening with classic Motown and Soul from 8pm until 11pm. The prices include a free bottle of Cava and breathtaking views.

Tony Roberts is one of the most established and sophisticated male vocalists with performance experience that spans over two decades, Tony has many accolades that contribute to his well respected position as one of the leading artists in the UK and across Europe. One of Tony’s biggest achievements was winning Heart FM’s Prestigious ‘Next Big Thing’ competition in 2011.

Join him on Wednesday, February 14 and make it an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. Reserve your spot for love-infused dining. For more information see Olivia’s La Cala website or contact Olivia’s via email at reservations@oliviaslacala.com or calling 608 784 367