Yachts keep January date in Moraira

Photo credit: Pep Portas @sailing communication/Club Nautico Moraira
Yachts from all over Spain’s Mediterranean coat will again compete in the 300 Millas A3 trophy in the Moraira-based annual regatta held each January.
This year the boats set out on Thursday January 25 in a break with tradition as until now the race has always begun on a Wednesday.
As its name suggest, the race is held over 300 nautical miles (555.6 kilometres) with a crew of three although the route will not be disclosed until the day of the race.
This will be determined by the weather conditions on January 25, the organisers explained.
Not only will the yachts leave Moraira on a different day this year, but they will be split into two categories, depending on the size of the boat, a change introduced to give smaller craft the chance of competing for the €3,000, €2,000 and €1,000 prizes. These will now be split evenly between the two categories.
There will also be a special trophy for the first, fastest boat that returns to Club Nautico Moraira.
