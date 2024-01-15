200th anniversary of the National Police in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 12:50

200th anniversary Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, took part in a ceremony to support the National Police in the celebration of its 200th anniversary and said that the institution, “is an essential part of the city”.

The mayor helped with the raising of the Spanish flag to mark the occasion, which took place next to the Victims of Terrorism roundabout, in the vicinity of the local police station. “It is a source of pride to be able to celebrate its bicentenary”, said the Mayor, who was accompanied by the Police Commissioner of Marbella, José Manuel Rando.

The ceremony, which also included a tribute to the fallen, was attended by numerous authorities, representatives of other security forces and members of the city council.