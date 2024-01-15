Amigos de Denia are friends indeed

By Linda Hall • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 12:00

MULTINATIONAL: Amigos de Denia volunteers come from 30 different countries Photo credit: Amigos de Denia/Las Provincias

THE Amigos de Denia shop raised €25,900 for local charities in 2023, the association’s president Guillermina Colino announced.

“This was a record for us and, I believe, for many of the groups who received our donations,” she said.

Funds raised by Amigos de Denia were divided amongst approximately 20 organisations with sums of between €1,000 and €2,000 destined for charities that focused on people. Animals charities received €500.

Ms Colino thanked everyone who had donated clothes and other items to the Amigos de Denia shop as well as all the people who helped to run the shop and the charities they had been able to help.

The shop first opened 27 years ago and its volunteers come from 30 different countries that include the UK, France, Germany, China and The Philippines as well as Spain.

She took over as president two years ago, Ms Colino said, although all decisions are taken by member of the Amigos de Denia steering committee.