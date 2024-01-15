Amigos de Denia are friends indeed

By Linda Hall •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 12:00
MULTINATIONAL: Amigos de Denia volunteers come from 30 different countries
Photo credit: Amigos de Denia/Las Provincias
THE Amigos de Denia shop raised €25,900 for local charities in 2023, the association’s president Guillermina Colino announced.
“This was a record for us and, I believe, for many of the groups who received our donations,” she said.
Funds raised by Amigos de Denia were divided amongst approximately 20 organisations with sums of between €1,000 and €2,000 destined for charities that focused on people. Animals charities received €500.
Ms Colino thanked everyone who had donated clothes and other items to the Amigos de Denia shop as well as all the people who helped to run the shop and the charities they had been able to help.
The shop first opened 27 years ago and its volunteers come from 30 different countries that include the UK, France, Germany, China and The Philippines as well as Spain.
She took over as president two years ago, Ms Colino said, although all decisions are taken by member of the Amigos de Denia steering committee.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.