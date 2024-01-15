Award winning chiringuito

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 10:29

Oasis - winning chiringuito Photo: Facebook / Oasis

The Gastronomic Academy of Malaga celebrated its annual awards ceremony and included were several recognitions for the Costa del Sol.

The most outstanding was the Antonio García del Valle Award for Best Merendero-Chiringuito for the chiringuito Oasis in Fuengirola. Located at Paseo Marítimo Rey de España 132, it opened in 1980. Since then it has become synonymous with quality, achieving a place among the best restaurants on the Costa del Sol.

The Malaga Academy also dished out awards for Marbella hospitality this year, specifically, the head waiter Marcos Granda, known for his work in the Marbella restaurants Skina, with two Michelin Stars, and Nintai, which has one. He received the Rudolf Graf von Schönburg Award for Best Room.

Among other award winners at the gala on the Costa del Sol was the catering company Doña Francisquita, which has been based in Torremolinos for thirty years and the Academy also awarded a special recognition to the chef David Olivas for his management of the Back restaurant in Marbella, which this year obtained its first Michelin Star.