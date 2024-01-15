Burns lunch in Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 10:24
Prime Minister and guests at Downing Street Burns Night Supper.
Credit: No 10 flickr
Age Concern Mallorca is encouraging members to celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s premier poet Rabbie Burns with lunch on Wednesday January 24.
It will be held at the Mallorca Country Club from 1.30pm with tickets for the special lunch costing €65 per person.
The chefs at the restaurant are creating a traditional haggis which will be piped into the room accompanied by all of the traditions expected at a Burns event.
In addition, the menu will consist of marinated salmon with mustard and quail egg, lamb stew and chocolate cake with blueberries.
There will of course be a nip of Scotch served with the haggis and a selection of beer, wine or soft drinks during the meal.
Dress code is smart casual or kilt and there will be a raffle of Scottish products.
Reservations are required and may be obtained by calling 971 788 405 between 9am and 1.30pm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.