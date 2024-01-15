Burns lunch in Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 10:24

Prime Minister and guests at Downing Street Burns Night Supper. Credit: No 10 flickr

Age Concern Mallorca is encouraging members to celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s premier poet Rabbie Burns with lunch on Wednesday January 24.

It will be held at the Mallorca Country Club from 1.30pm with tickets for the special lunch costing €65 per person.

Do you enjoy haggis?

The chefs at the restaurant are creating a traditional haggis which will be piped into the room accompanied by all of the traditions expected at a Burns event.

In addition, the menu will consist of marinated salmon with mustard and quail egg, lamb stew and chocolate cake with blueberries.

There will of course be a nip of Scotch served with the haggis and a selection of beer, wine or soft drinks during the meal.

Dress code is smart casual or kilt and there will be a raffle of Scottish products.

Reservations are required and may be obtained by calling 971 788 405 between 9am and 1.30pm.