Café del Mundo in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 8:05
German Flamenco
Photo: Café del Mundo
Café del Mundo and JOPMA join forces for a symphonic concert on Monday, January 22 at the Teatro Cervantes in Malaga at 8pm.
Café del Mundo is a duo of guitarists of German origin who mix different musical styles in their compositions. Flamenco, Jazz, Classical, fuse in a musical show with which they have travelled all over the world.
Ten thousand spectators every year, enthusiastic applause, a fan club like only pop stars have: welcome to Café del Mundo, Germany’s hottest flamenco guitarists. Yes, you read that right, the hottest flamenco guitarists in Germany. Something extraordinary, unique, the essence of the guitar combined with new trends in an instrument that was only known from folk music.
The performers Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian are like fire and water, and yet they complement each other to create a world-class musical spectacle. Their live performance is the fascinating dialogue of two talented virtuosos who woo, challenge and bring out the best in each other, creating an intense and explosive magical aura that captivates.
But the two artists are much more than entertainers: their art is full of genius, they aspire to perform pure, original music and bear witness to a world in constant flux.
Be amazed by the incredible musical versatility of two flamenco guitarists with a repertoire that subtly links classical guitar and jazz, techno and international music.
Their new album “Beloved Europa” conquered Amazon’s top 100 jazz albums list within a month of its release and “Spread Your Wings” immediately made it onto Apple Music’s playlist for jazz.
Tickets are on sale at the Teatro Cervantes box office, by phone on 902 36 02 95, and on UniTicket from €15.
