Charity Yoga Flow

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 7:53

Yoga for charity Photo: Flickr CC / WeTravel 

Yoga flow by the sea and a sweet relaxation meditation in honour of World Cancer Awareness Day is being held on Sunday, February 4 at the Statue Park in Estepona (next to Trocadero).

It will be a donation based class, suitable for all levels. Breathing and moving together and giving a little something back to all those who have been affected by, suffered, are suffering, living with, caring for, being superheroes and fighting against cancer.

There’s a minimum donation of €10 and all money raised will be split evenly and go to Fundación Cudeca and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Go along, relax and help a worthy cause. Some yoga mats are available, but please bring your own if you have one.

