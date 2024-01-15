Charity Yoga Flow

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 7:53
Yoga for charity
Photo: Flickr CC / WeTravel
Yoga flow by the sea and a sweet relaxation meditation in honour of World Cancer Awareness Day is being held on Sunday, February 4 at the Statue Park in Estepona (next to Trocadero).
It will be a donation based class, suitable for all levels. Breathing and moving together and giving a little something back to all those who have been affected by, suffered, are suffering, living with, caring for, being superheroes and fighting against cancer.
There’s a minimum donation of €10 and all money raised will be split evenly and go to Fundación Cudeca and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Go along, relax and help a worthy cause. Some yoga mats are available, but please bring your own if you have one.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.