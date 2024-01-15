Comares Commemorates the Historic Uprising of 1442

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 19:32

ON January 13 Comares celebrated the feast of San Hilario de Poitiers, its patron saint. This festival originates from a historical event in 1442, this day marks a significant uprising by Mozarabic residents against the Muslim community, leading to the town’s annual tribute to the French bishop.

Enchanting Melodies and Sacred Mass

The festivities began with a Mass dedicated to San Hilario, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of the Verdiales Panda and the all-female ‘Balcón de la Axarquía’ Rociero Choir. A procession wound through the town’s streets, showcasing the saint before the merriment moved to the lively plaza ‘Balcón de la Axarquía.’

Musical Harmony in Plaza ‘Balcón de la Axarquía’: An Orchestral Delight

There, an orchestra filled the air with beautiful music. Throughout the day, the traditional sounds of Comares’ Verdiales echoed through the squares and surrounding streets, captivating visitors with their distinctive tunes.

Communal Paellas and Local Delicacies

The town gathered to enjoy communal paellas and local delicacies like chorizo, local cheeses, and morcilla all accompanied by local wine. A harmonious blend of history, religious veneration, and vibrant festivities, provided an unforgettable experience for all participants. Many visitors travelled to the area for this well-known fiesta and the celebrations continued into the early hours.

